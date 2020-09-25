Essex Fall Town Meeting: Moratorium on erecting cell towers on warrant

ESSEX — Save Essex's Landscape, the group campaigning against a cell tower proposed to be erected off the Essex River, is hoping the town will place a six-month moratorium on the construction of all wireless towers.
The moratorium is being pitched via a citizens petition at Fall Town Meeting on Saturday, Oct. 10.
"We are in the process of asking the town to augment its current by-laws regarding PWCFs (Personal Wireless Communication Facilities) to ensure the safety of our residents and preserve the aesthetic beauty of the town," reads the petition.
An online discussion on the moratorium is being organized for Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. The specifics of the discussion meeting are still forthcoming.
Shelly Bradbury of Save Essex's Landscape said the group collected 193 signatures to get the petition on the Fall Town Meeting warrant — the required minimum is 100.
"We just want to push the pause button right now to look at our bylaws (for wireless towers) and strengthen it," she explained. "We need more time to establish rules for special permitting because we have a lack of standards right now for companies to follow."
Early last month, Bradbury asked the town Planning Board to support Save Essex's Landscape in further expanding the town's wireless tower bylaw. The group sent over an eight-page draft to replace the half-page bylaw on the books. Ultimately, the Planning Board declined to pursue the bylaw change.
Save Essex's Landscape formed around the time Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater announced its plans to build a tower on the North Shore Mini Storage of Essex property off Eastern Avenue. Members argue the proposed 200-foot tower will hamper the visual aesthetics of the downtown area and negatively impact the nearby Essex River wetlands. Centerline Communications has yet to secure any building permits from the town.
Representatives of Centerline Communications, including founder, president and CEO Joshua Delman, did not return calls or emails Thursday for comment on this story.
Fall Town Meeting will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. outside on the grounds of Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 10.
