ESSEX — When Fall Town Meeting convenes this afternoon it will consider an 18-article warrant.
The meeting, open to all resident registered voters, begins at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Essex Elementary School field at 12 Story St.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will be spaced 6 feet apart from one another and handwashing stations will be located at the sign-in desk. All attendees are required to wear masks and remain socially distant.
In case of rain, the meeting will be moved to Saturday, Oct. 10.
Here are the articles on the Fall Town Meeting warrant:
1: Eliminate a deficit in the town's fiscal year 2021 cemetery flowers account.
2: Increase the minimum fee for a building permit from $35 to $50.
3: Create a custodian position to service all public buildings.
4: Pay to improve or replace any aspect of the town's municipal water system.
5: Pay to improve or replace any aspect of the town's municipal sewer system.
6: Adopt a town bylaw measure prohibiting social consumption of marijuana.
7: Amend town bylaws to disallow any signs or obstructions placed on town property.
8: Allow selectmen to increase the maximum parking fine from $25 to $50, and associated late fees.
9: Credit work hours by permanent, intermittent or call firefighters as full-time for the purpose of calculating retirement benefits.
10: Add money to the town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund.
11: Require 25% of all marijuana-related local revenue to be put into a special stabilization fund.
12: Add money to some or all of the town's capital improvement funds.
13: Replenish the Sewer Maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise fund budget for fiscal 2021.
14: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund for fiscal 2021.
15: Add money to the Town’s Stabilization Fund.
16: Amend any aspect of the town's fiscal 2021 operating budgets.
17: Pay unpaid bills from a past fiscal year.
18: Place a six-month moratorium on the town's consideration of all personal wireless communication facilities.