ESSEX — Hurricane Dorian is making its way up the coast, but has already claimed a casualty on Cape Ann.
The Essex Bicentennial Family Fun Day scheduled for Saturday at Centennial Grove has been canceled, the Essex Bicentennial Committee announced Friday morning. The committee made the call because of the forecast inclement weather and safety concerns.
No rain date is scheduled.
The committee will be looking at possibly rescheduling sometime in the future.
