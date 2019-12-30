ESSEX — Do you have what it takes to join the Essex Fire Department? Chief Daniel Doucette is looking for some new recruits to join the department as paid on-call firefighters and/or EMTs.
"We're looking to bolster what we already have," said Doucette. "We can always use new people on the team."
Applicants must be 18 years or older, a non-smoker, live within a 10-minute response to the Essex Fire Station, be able to attend department training on Tuesday evenings and have reliable transportation and a valid Massachusetts driver's license. All on-call staff must meet a required percentage of calls to remain in service.
Firefighter candidates must have the ability and willingness to attend the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy to obtain their Firefighter 1 and 2 certification. Likewise, EMT candidates must have the ability and willingness to acquire their Massachusetts State Certification.
Applications are available at the Essex Fire Station or at www.essexma.org/sites/essexma/files/uploads/job_application_copy_0.pdf. For more information, contact Doucette at 978-768-6363, ext. 1, or ddoucette@essexma.org.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
