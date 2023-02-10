ESSEX — Help is coming out of the woodwork to assist an Essex family, victims of a blaze that destroyed their lakeside house in the middle of the winter freeze last weekend.
After learning of the tragedy, a number of people have come forward to offer contributions of money, clothing and possible housing options.
Last Friday, Erik Doyon and Kristen Coughlin, along with their children, found themselves out in the frigid cold when their two-story home at 75R Wood Drive on Chebacco Lake burned to the ground.
The situation was dire, but friends, family and complete strangers have come to their aid.
First of all, Doyon himself and neighbor Kristina Crestin set-up a GoFundMe account, https://gofund.me/50d838a3, to assist his family.
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, contributions to the account totaled $51,338 with a goal of $75,000.
In all, the account indicated 377 contributors had pledged money for the fire victims. Donations to the fund ran the gamut, from many who gave $50 to a top giver who donated $5,000.
Additional help is coming from Essex resident Lisa Ceres, who is planning to reach out to companies and corporations to solicit possible donations for Doyon and Coughlin.
She said a number of people are helping the family.
“I wanted to see if I could help,” said Ceres. “There are so many ways. People and organizations can be a help; whether it’s food or clothing or a place to stay.
“If it were me, I’d pray to God that people would do the same.”
Also, a fundraiser for the family will take place at Jalapeños, 88 Main St. in Gloucester, this Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Erin Murray, a first-cousin of Coughlin’s who works at Jalapeños, said there will be lots of raffles that night and that 10% of the restaurant’s sales will be given to the family.
She hopes several hundred dollars will be raised for her cousin, Doyon and their children.
“Anything I can do to help,” said Murray. “It broke my heart. It’s all their memories and belongings. It’s sad. I love them. They work hard and they’re very good people. I can never imagine that.”
Blessed by generosity
For her part, Coughlin is grateful for the kindness of the many people — especially strangers — who have reached out to help.
“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “Imagine people I don’t even know, someone I’ve never met. Their generosity and kindness is overwhelming.
“I’ve cried about it most of the time.”
“Can you imagine?” she asked. “We’re trying to find a place we can all stay — all seven of us.”
In addition to Coughlin and Doyon, the family includes their children – Colby, Brooke, Aliyah, Liam and Kyla.
Coughlin credits being part of a blended family with the advantage of getting much family support. After the blaze, the family stayed with neighbors down the street. Doyon’s parents live in Gloucester.
Coughlin said on Thursday life for her and Doyon has been hectic since the fire. The pair, she said, is thankful and “so blessed that people we don’t even know want to help us.”
She said they have been searching for a place to live, dealing with their insurance company, and replacing such things as their driver’s licenses and credit cards.
Coughlin pointed to the first indication there was a problem that night; the smoker detectors warned there was a fire — by talking. She said she believes the fire started in the attic of the home
“(The smoke detectors) said ‘There’s smoke in the house. There’s smoke in the house,’” she said. “We got the kids out, the dog (Braxton), and we were able to move our (three) cars away from the house.”
Erik Doyon described the scene at his house during the blaze as chaotic.
“We left with just what we had on,” he has said.
After the fire late Friday in bitter cold, not much of the family’s home was left the next day, but an ash heap and smoldering embers next to Chebcacco Lake.
One remaining possession in the rubble Sunday was a charred bicycle.
So far, state and local investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.
