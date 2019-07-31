ESSEX — Firefighters have two new pieces of equipment that they say will allow them to free people trapped in crashed cars and other emergency scenes more quickly.
The Essex Fire Department recently purchased a new Holmatro rescue spreader and cutter for $25,000, and the town's call firefighters have completed training in their use, fire Chief Daniel Doucette said.
The new tools are battery-powered and replace the department's hydraulic extraction tools.
"There are no hoses to unwind, no power pack to set up," Doucette said, adding their portability makes them more versatile.
While the new tools are a little heavier than the old because of the attached motor and battery pack, the trade-off is worth it, fire Capt. Ernie Nieberle said.
"We can just grab it and go," Neiberle said, using an example of a car that ran off the road into the woods. "It will allow us to get things done faster. We don't have to unroll (the hydraulic) hoses, we can just carry it out with no restrictions. We can just turn it on like light switch and go."
Neiberle said the battery pack has a two-hour running time, and Doucette said there is a power backup and the ability to use a generator for more backup.
The $25,000 purchase price was raised by the department and its relief association, the Essex Fire Company, through fundraisers, including the annual spaghetti dinner, raffles and donations from residents and businesses, Doucette said.
It took the department and company between three and four years to raise the cash, Nieberle said, adding, "we received a couple sizable donations from residents in town."
The new tools will be carried on Essex Engine 2, Doucette said.
