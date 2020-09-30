Essex firefighters seek pension credit for hours volunteered

ESSEX — The nearly 50 volunteers that make up Essex Fire Department may be able get their time on the force credited to their pensions.
Fall Town Meeting on Saturday will need to confirm the measure. If approved by a majority vote, Article 9 on the warrant would "allow permanent, intermittent or call firefighters to be credited with full-time service for the purpose of calculating retirement benefits."
Thanks to a decision made last December by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, reserve police officers and firefighters across the state will be able to have their hours credited as if they were full-time employees of their departments.
"Since we have all call firefighters they don't generally get enough hours to go over the limit for a pension," said Town Administer Brendhan Zurbricki. "If there's a call firefighter who has a full-time job, this would allow them to use those hours for that pension."
According to the decision, each municipality must pass a local option before buybacks begin.
"They're all volunteers," explained Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen. "Obviously they get paid for the calls they go out on, but they receive no other benefit. This (measure) doesn't cost the town anything. Allowing them to buy back their time on their own dime, why wouldn't we support this?"
Fall Town Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m., on the Essex Elementary School field at 12 Story St. In case of rain, the meeting will be moved to Saturday, Oct. 10. There are 18 articles on the warrant.
