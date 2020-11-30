ESSEX — After nearly three years of silence, the historic Paul Revere bell at First Congregational Church of Essex on Sunday rang once more.
Preservation Timber Framing of Berwick, Maine,completely renovated the belfry and its aging support beams with locally sourced wide oak timber supplied by Mayer Tree Service.
"It's superb work," said the Rev. Timothy Ziegenhals. "We're just very happy with the care they took and the craftsmanship involved. We couldn't be more happier.
Before this project, the church's spire hadn't been renovated in nearly 50 years. Due to decades of water damage, the interior of the belfry became so fragile that it could no longer support the 827-pound bell swinging back in forth. It had remained silent since early 2018.
The project was funded through private donations from congregants and grant money from the town's Community Preservation Committee. Ziegenhals said donations are still being accepted as the church is closing in on its $350,000 goal.
"There's a couple minor details that needs to get back in place," Ziegenhals said. "It should be fully completed the next couple of weeks."
The church rang the bell right after Sunday's morning service. In addition, Ziegenhals hopes to hold a commemorative ceremony sometime in March.
"We just want to do something to thank the people for participating on something the whole town can share," he explained. "We're going to do it whenever COVID allows us."
The bell at First Congregational Church of Essex was hand-made by American patriot Paul Revere in 1792. It is the fourth oldest Revere bell still in operation. At the time, the church building served as the meeting house of Chebacco Parish, the small community that eventually grew to the town we know today as Essex. The building was later converted into a full church when Town Hall was completed in 1894.
