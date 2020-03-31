ESSEX — Essex police Chief Paul Francis has instructed his officers to treat all calls as if the people on scene are infected with coronavirus.
"In limiting the potential spread of any infection, we must all do our part and practice appropriate social distancing measures," reads a new set of guidelines Francis issued to his staff this weekend. "Since the disease may incubate up to 14 days before any symptoms are displayed, all calls are to be treated as though the individual(s) have tested positive for COVID-19."
Similar to the Manchester Police Department, Francis shifted Essex officers to 12-hour shifts on Saturday for the foreseeable future. Shift changes occur at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. This will, in theory, keep foot traffic low inside the station and maintain adequate staffing levels in case officers become sick.
Also on Saturday, the department had its first electrostatic disinfection appointment. Each week, the Essex Police and Fire stations and vehicles will be cleaned by a third-party sanitation company.
Officers will be carrying personal protective equipment with them at all times. Currently, the department is sharing gloves, masks, gowns, and face shields/glasses with the Essex Fire Department and the Board of Health. The amount of supplies is expected to last for the next several weeks if the numbers of calls remains static. If calls ramp up and supplies begin to run low, the department plans on receiving assistance from state or federal agencies. In the meantime, Essex Police Department is expected to receive a shipment of N95 medical face masks with replaceable filters within the next week.
To conserve PPE, officers are instructed to keep 6 feet away from all parties during non-medical calls and encouraged to handle matters outside of homes, if possible. During medical calls, officers must "Stage outside (homes) and wait for the arrival of EMS, unless an immediate life-threatening emergency requires entry prior to EMS arrival," according to the guidelines.
"Officers are updated daily, and as protocols and safety recommendations change," writes Francis. "Special orders are revised and desemenated as well. I receive updates daily from MEMA, MA Chiefs of Police, am in contact with town officials, our local Board of Health officials and Emergency Medical Director/Fire Chief, as well as the North Shore Regional 911 Center daily and/or when situations or information is updated or revised."
