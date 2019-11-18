ESSEX — So far, Essex residents have voted in favor of the first four articles on the Fall Town meeting warrant, with some caveats.
The Essex Elementary School auditorium hosted around 100 registered voters, eager to voice their opinions on each of the 23 warrant articles. Each was presented in order at the meeting by Town Moderator Jeffrey Jones.
The first six articles are tweaks to the zoning bylaws and require two-thirds majority to pass.
A motion to indefinitely postpone Article 1, which asked to define changes to an undefined or uncategorized plot of land as a change of land use, was close but unsuccessful with 42 in favor and 56 against. Ed Neal of Western Avenue, who called for the motion, argued against voting for "broad issues that change property rights," especially during fall Town Meeting where attendance is typically smaller.
An amendment was made to Article 3, which in part sought to shorten the length between radio towers in town. Instead a half a mile in between, the length between two radio towers will remain at 2 miles as already written in the zoning bylaws.
Article 2, which asked to delete note B ("40,000-square-foot minimum per dwelling unit in the Water Resource Protection District") from Chapter 6, section 6-3.2.1, and 4, which clarified exemptions in the site-plan review process for single-family homes, passed without discussion.
At press deadline, residents were discussing Article 5, which aimed to exempt business land use from the town's zoning bylaws regarding inoperative motor vehicles and junk yards.
