ESSEX — Money is being raised to install a patio behind the backstop at Memorial Park.
This patio is just one of the many improvements that have been planned for the park at the corner of Martin Street and Shepard Memorial Boulevard. Since December 2019, the Friends of Memorial Park Improvement Project has raised nearly $107,000 for a variety of upgrades to the aging field, including a new backstop installed in December 2020. New dugouts are under construction and expected to be completed in April.
The final big improvement to Memorial Park is a proposed 7,500-square-foot, stone-and-cement patio honoring the veterans of Cape Ann. It's expected to cost $7,500 to complete, and the Friends of Memorial Park Improvement Project hope to start construction by March. So far, $2,500 has been raised.
The patio will feature grandstand bleachers for spectators to watch games on the park's Memorial Field, which is used by Manchester Essex Regional High School, the Manchester Essex Mariners of the Intertown League, and Manchester Essex Senior Little League, among others. The patio will also offer enough space for events and to feature any future veterans' memorials.
The project has the official seal of approval from the Essex Veterans Group, an ad-hoc group of 15 veterans who organize veterans events around town.
"The Veterans' Honor Roll outside Town Hall has not been updated since the Vietnam War," said Essex Veterans Group spokesperson Walt Rich. "My fervent hope is that this project will inspire some of the younger veterans in town to add another memorial to this patio."
According to the The Friends of Memorial Park Improvement Project website, the group is considering another phase to the patio project, which "may include a flag pole, repositioning of the Honor Roll from in front of the Town Hall or other improvements to the Veterans Memorial area."
Donations may be made by visiting the Friends of the Memorial Park Improvement Project website at www.memorialparkproject.org. Check may also be mailed to Friends of the Memorial Park Improvement Project, P.O. Box 505, Manchester, MA 01944.
More information is available by emailing memorialparkproject@gmail.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.