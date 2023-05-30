ESSEX — An effort gather information on historical structures that went down to defeat at annual Town Meeting earlier this month does not mean the work of the Essex Historical Commission is over.
The measure, Article 29, which was discussed at length during Town Meeting, would have retained the services of a consultant or consultants to perform historical property surveys to advise the Historical Commission.
At Town Meeting, Chair Jay Tetzlöff made the argument that much of Essex is historic and his panel’s mission includes identifying and documenting the town’s historic resources.
Historical Commission members are now considering their next steps, according to commissioner Justin Kane.
“What we need to do is to educate the community,” he said. “We need to see if there’s an opportunity to team up with the (Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum) to see if there’s common ground. We need to do community outreach.”
Kane said a number of people at Town Meeting expressed whether the survey was even needed since there have been previous publications about historical structures in Essex.
“They were saying ‘Why now?’ and ‘What’s the point?’” he said.
But Kane said the publications documenting historic structures in Essex are old and may need to be updated.
“There are a number of houses that weren’t surveyed,” he said. “The last time those surveys were done was over 30 years ago. Information changes and technology also changes.”
The main tool used by the commission is the Demolition Delay Review, aimed at encouraging the preservation of significant buildings in town. Use of the review can prevent structures for being demolished for up to six months.
But the Demolition Delay Review does not serve to chronicle the town’s historic structures.
“Most of our properties don’t have surveys right now,” said Tetzlöff.
Voters pushed back against Article 29, with some saying the proposed surveys would be intrusive.
Former Selectman Richard Neal believes the measure was too much.
“It would be an imposition that is unnecessary,” Neal told Town Meeting.
After Town Meeting, Neal said Article 29 was not needed, pointing to a 45-page survey of Essex homes that was conducted in the 1980s.
Plus, Neal said the $10,000 sought in the measure would have been money unwisely spent.
“I was surprised (Tetzlöff) was asking for $10,000,” said Neal. “The Historic Commission is looking to stand up and use their authority at a future Town Meeting.”
Neal said any thought of creating a historic district in Essex would be a mistake since there are plenty of historic homes found throughout the town.
“I think people have their property rights,” said Neal. “It would be impossible to create a historic district because they’re all sprinkled throughout the town.”
For his part, Kane said creating a historic district in Essex may not be feasible since historic properties are located all over the town. But he said the commission wants to update documentation of the historic properties in town.
“We’re looking for funding to make sure we’re creating an expanded record of this town,” he said. “It’s just making sure we keep updating the historical records in the town and making sure we have that for future generations.”
The mission statement of the Essex Historical Commission is: “To identify, document and protect Essex’s historic resources, to increase public awareness of Essex’s heritage and the value of historic preservation, and to do so with not only the guidance and counsel of the Massachusetts Historical Commission, but also by interacting with other town boards and committees.”
A list of historic houses in Essex can be found in “Essex Historic Houses,” which is posted on the website www.historicmassachusetts.org/essex/.
On the list are images of First Period, Georgian, Federal houses and other historic structures in Essex. The photos are displayed alphabetically in order of street name, and house numbers may have changed.
