ESSEX — An Essex family is without a home after a fire late Friday burned their residence to the ground in the night’s chilling cold and windy weather.
Eric Doyon, his partner Kristen Coughlin and their three children safely evacuated the two-story home at 75R Wood Drive next to Chebacco Lake before it burned down, according to the Essex Fire Department.
Fire crews responding to the scene were hampered by high winds and the Arctic air mass, fighting the blaze in minus-17 degree weather.
Erik Doyon said the Friday night blaze was chaotic.
“We’re trying to come to grips with everything,” he said Sunday. “We left with just what we had on.”
The family was awakened by the smoke detectors sounding the alarm Friday night.
Much of the blaze initially burned in the attic, Doyon said. Between the two of them, Doyon and Coughlin have three children, Brooke, Aliyah and Colby. Colby lives full-time with them.
With the fire alarms blaring and the family’s screams, everybody in the house got out safely.
“Basically, it was kind of frantic at that point,’ said Doyon. “My son ran downstairs and yelled ‘There’s a fire!’”
After the fire, Doyon and his family stayed with neighbors “a few houses down from where my house was.” His parents live in Gloucester.
On Sunday, neighbor Rebecca Eno walked past the charred remains of the lakeside house. She grew up in a house only a few feet from the Doyon’s house.
“It’s absolutely devastating,” she said. “They lost everything. They only had the clothes they were wearing — pajamas and slippers. It’s so horrible. It’s very upsetting.”
Doyon said he is thankful so many people have come forward with offers of assistance.
“The important thing is everybody got out safely and we have support around us and everybody is willing to help,” he said. “It’s trying to find out the next thing (needed) and living one day at a time.
“We are so thankful for all the support we have,” he said. “I can’t stress that enough.”
He said the plan Sunday was to shop at Marshalls to get some basic clothes and personal items to get started all over again. Besides the clothes on their backs, most of their possessions burned in the fire.
“What else can you do?” Doyon said. “What else can you do?”
Battling the blaze
Doyon’s home was located in an area with minimal access for rescue vehicles, Essex fire officials said, adding there was no municipal water supply to support firefighters’ efforts.
The fire response started when area fire crews were dispatched at 11:06 p.m. Friday in the middle of the weekend cold snap. Arriving firefighters discovered heavy fire in the rear of the home.
“Crews worked on extinguishing the fire and preventing (the fire spreading) to several other structures in close proximity,” said Essex Fire Chief Ramie Reader. “Arctic temperatures and high winds proved challenging for firefighters, (fire) apparatus and equipment.”
“Our thoughts are with the family whose home was a total loss,” said Reader.
Reader confirmed there were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal.
The residents of a number of nearby homes were also evacuated during the blaze.
Tankers from Boxford, Middleton and Newbury fire departments provided the water supply by transferring water from a fire hydrant located on Pond Street. Mutual aid fire engines from the Gloucester, Hamilton and Manchester-by-the-Sea fire departments also responded.
Fire engines from Ipswich and Wenham provided fire station coverage. Also providing support and fire coverage were the Essex Police Department, Essex Department of Public Works, Beauport Ambulance, Rehab Five and the state Department of Fire Service.
Reader wanted to thank the “telecommunicators” with the North Shore Regional 911 Communications Center in Middleton for their assistance during the blaze.
Essex fire companies responding to the scene included Essex Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 1, Tanker 1, Ambulance 1 and Ambulance 2.
Community response, next steps
Although the tragedy has been horrifying for Doyon and his family, he is trying to make the best of things.
“The amount of support we’ve gotten has been overwhelming,” said Doyon. “We’re very thankful for that.”
Doyon and neighbor Kristina Crestin worked quickly after the fire to set-up a GoFundMe account, https://gofund.me/50d838a3, to assist his family. The goal was $to raise 1,000.
As of Sunday morning, the page “So the house burned to the ground” had raised $16,713.
Crestin, who lives at nearby 77 Woods Drive, said Friday night was “scary.”
“No one thought by 4 a.m. (that) nothing would be left standing,” she wrote on the www.gofundm.com page. “The most important thing is all the people and animals are fine. We are ever so thankful. So many people reaching out today to see what immediate needs they have.”
Crestin said the situation is overwhelming when one considers how Doyon and his family will need to start over.
She encourages those wanting to help to not only donate money on the www.gofundm.com page, but to also contribute clothing and other home items needed to get the Doyons back on their feet.
“They appreciate all the love and support that is coming their way,” she said.
