ESSEX — Lorraine Hardy-Wyatt never thought she would top this list.
The list puts the 97-year-old front and center as the town’s most senior resident.
As such, Hardy-Wyatt will soon be recognized with the gift of the Boston Post Cane.
The practice started in 1909 when the now defunct Boston Post newspaper gave out walking sticks to about 700 New England towns. The cane has been traditionally awarded to the senior member of a community.
The Essex ceremony to honor Hardy-Wyatt will take place Monday, March 13, at Town Hall. The gathering will be held on the third floor and begin at 6:05 p.m.
While Hardy-Wyatt said she is honored to be receiving the Boston Post Cane, she admits the recognition is not her thing.
“I don’t know a thing about it,” she said. “I know I was old but I didn’t know I was the oldest. I am old but I have fun.”
Hardy-Wyatt said she is looking forward to the ceremony, “in a way.”
“But I’d rather be sitting watching someone else,” she says. “I’m not one to be in front. Some people like to be up front. But it’s an honor and I’ll gladly take it.”
Ruth Pereen, chair of the Board of Selectmen, was present when the Boston Post Cane was awarded in 2021 to then 99-year-old Bonnie-Jean Malcolm-Brown, who died in January. She says the March 13 presentation will take place during a joint meeting of selectmen and the Council on Aging.
Pereen said it is always sad to see one of the senior members of the Essex community pass away.
“However, it’s wonderful to recognize other senior members of the community,” she said. “When a person passes, the cane is passed onto the next oldest resident.”
Dawn Addison Burnham, president of the Friends of the Essex Council on Aging, says Hardy-Wyatt continues to be an active member of the community.
“She’s been in town a very long time,” says Burnham. “She is a very neat lady who is still going strong.”
The center of attention
Hardy-Wyatt is not an easy woman to track down. Reached last Wednesday morning, she said she just returned from a trip to New Hampshire. Over the years, she has traveled the world.
Part of her travel has been with her husband, Essex native Frank Hardy, who owned Hardy’s Poultry Farm. Her 57-acre property on John Wise Avenue boasts rolling fields and, at one time, was home to as many as 6,000 chickens.
And yes, Hardy-Wyatt still drives. As for tennis, she said she put down her racquet when she turned 90.
“It’s time to do something else,” she said. “I started to play bridge and cribbage. I’m very lucky because most of my friends are in nursing homes. I’ve had a good life.”
Hardy-Wyatt was born in Haverhill in 1925 and moved to Essex in 1947. Her children are Frank Hardy, Roger Hardy and Linda Osburn.
During the time her husband ran the poultry farm, the pair traveled to such places as South America, Russia and China.
But she points to her hometown of Essex as probably her favorite place.
“I’ve enjoyed living in Essex,” she said.
The Boston Post Cane
Originally, the Boston Post Cane was given strictly to men.
Essex, Dawn Addison Burnham said, was ahead of the curve in awarding the cane to women.
“Essex has been giving it to women for a very long time,” she said.
After the cane is awarded, Burnham says, it will stay with Hardy-Wyatt for a time then be returned to the Essex Historical Society for safekeeping.
“It’s kind of a cool acknowledgement of being the oldest person in town,” said Burnham. “If you knew someone was walking down the street with that cane, you knew they were the oldest person in town.”
Burnham was present in 2021 when the cane was awarded to Bonnie-Jean Malcolm-Brown during a ceremony, also held at Town Hall.
According to Burnham, recent recipients of the Boston Post Cane include:
• Patricia Lyons Harrington who held the cane from the age of 102 to 106 during 2015 to ‘19.
• Randall Lane, who had the cane from the age of 100 to 102 from 2019 to ‘21.
Malcolm-Brown, who died at age 100, was born in 1922 to a fourth-generation family in Oakland, Calif. She was a lifelong artist, who studied art and teaching at the University of California at Berkley. Her works now hang in private and public collections in the United States, Spain, India, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, China and Italy.
History of the cane
The Boston Post canes, made from ebony imported from Africa and crowned with 14-karet gold, were originally given to the oldest living male in New England towns.
Women were added to the list of cane recipients in 1930.
According to Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Paraschos, professor emeritus of journalism at Emerson College, the effort brought the now defunct Boston Post added publicity.
“Its value was in the spirit of community it promoted,” said Paraschos. The cane was an innovative way to honor the community’s elders and involve the chronicler of community life, the newspaper.”
Boston Post publisher Edwin Grozier used the canes to increase readership for the newspaper, Paraschos said.
Grozier had worked for Joseph Pulitzer at the New York World, which was known for its elaborate gimmicks. The Post eventually became the largest broadsheet newspaper in the country, with a circulation of more than 600,000, Paraschos said.
