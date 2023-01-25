ESSEX – It’s always good to have a plan.
With that in mind, town officials are looking to a newly developed five-year strategic plan for Essex as a base for their planning decisions.
“The iteration of the Strategic Plan was developed to help establish the town’s priorities through the year 2028 after the town’s original plan expired in 2020,” reads the document’s preamble.
Julie Scofield, a member of the Open Space Committee, said the plan’s strength is that members of the Strategic Plan Committee, which created the document, represent a wide variety of unique interests in Essex – from schools, to finances to open space concerns — like hers.
“The idea is you get a microcosm of the town,” said Scofield. “So you have all the perspectives in the planning process. This is one area where they come together to determine what it takes for the town to grow.”
The Strategic Planning Committee weighed decisions made by town officials going back to 2015, when the original plan was written, when writing the new one. Out of its work came 10 goals to address such issues as town facilities, public safety, land conversation and school budgets.
“We submit this plan to the public because we believe that the goals it establishes and the actions it suggests that the town take will have a positive impact on the lives of all people in Essex,” reads the introductory statement in the plan.
The plan can be found on the town’s website, www.essexma.org.
Goals of the plan
The plan calls for actions to update and finance “critical town infrastructure, maintain the town’s call Fire Department and improve the town’s emergency response to vulnerable populations.”
It also calls for maintaining and enhancing a strong business community, protecting and managing conservation land and open space in Essex and improving the health of and access to water resources and protected lands.
Also, considered are the range of recreational opportunities in Essex, promoting fiscally responsible government and meeting the housing needs of Essex residents through community housing initiatives and the regulation of short-term rental units.
For her part, Scofield said the primary challenges facing Essex are related to funding for the Manchester Essex Regional School District and to problems with flooding at the Causeway along Main Street (Route 133) in the center of town.
“Our town administrator (Brendhan Zubricki) has done a brilliant job of leveraging state and federal grants,” she said. “It’s the work needed by the town to make sure people look at planning in relation to the Strategic Plan.”
Part of the Strategic Plan is designed to better protect “coastal resilience,” maintain the excellence in the Manchester Essex Regional School District and review and update the town’s current single district zoning bylaw by preparing and implementing a comprehensive residential and commercial zoning plan.
A living document
Scofield said the plan will work since different interests in town have come together with perspectives that can be considered for the decision-making process when tackling challenges.
Town Planner Dana Menon assisted with the plan’s structure, committee organization and document management. She said the committee worked hard on “developing a thoughtful, comprehensive and actionable plan.”
“A strong Strategic Plan helps keep a community on-track to reach its collective goals,” said Menon. “It is useful in many ways – as a ‘living document’ it reflects the current discussions and priorities of a community. It outlines achievable steps for reaching the community’s goals and is an important tool to advocate for funding of those goals.”
In sum, it’s all good for Essex.
“All towns have to grow,” Scofield said. “We’re not the only town with financial constraints. We face many of the same challenges that larger towns face. We have a very small population to divide the pie.”
The Strategic Planning Committee is made up of members from the Board of Selectmen, the Finance Committee, Planning Board and Conservation Committee. In addition, a number of business interests were represented on the committee.
As the committee considers the plan a “living document,” members will continue to solicit feedback from residents for issues facing the town.
Those with comments about the Strategic Plan may address them to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki at bzubricki@essexma.org.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.