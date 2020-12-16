Essex looking like Whoville

ESSEX — It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags.
Since the beginning of the month, drivers have been getting a holiday treat every time they pass Precision Roofing, 35 John Wise Ave., Route 133. Owner "Uncle" Tony Corrao has constructed a massive display starring the Grinch of Dr. Seuss fame in the front yard of the Essex business.
The set-up captures the iconic scene from the 1966 animated film, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas " The titular green grouch, dressed in disguise as Santa Claus, is seen atop a giant red sleigh on the side of the snowy Mount Crumpit. Dangling off the sleigh by a leash is the Grinch's right-hand dog, Max.
"I had borrowed the sleigh from a neighbor," Corrao said. "I was going to put the Grinch in it with Cindy Lou Who, but Bobby Viau of Studio Viau said we should put it on a mountain. Viau designs all the crazy Christmas cards we send out. This year's is going to look similar to what we did with the Grinch."
Both Corrao and Viau typically team up to create floats for Gloucester's annual holiday parade. While there's no parade this year due to the pandemic, Corrao said he hopes to transform this work into a float next year.
