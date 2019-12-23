ESSEX — A yearlong effort by a young Essex farmer, the Essex County Greenbelt Association and the town of West Newbury has ensured the conservation of a farm there for years to come.
Chris Grant, 29, has been running his family's farm, Grant Family Farm on Southern Avenue, since he was 16 and was seeking a more permanent spot to continue his passion for sustainable farming.
Last January, he wrote a letter to the sellers of Brown Spring Farm to find out more about the 10-acre property at 866 Main St. in West Newbury.
For the next several months, Grant worked with Essex-based Greenbelt, and West Newbury's selectmen and Conservation Commission to acquire an agricultural preservation restriction, which permanently eliminates the rights to develop the farmland and makes it affordable for a new farmer.
In April, West Newbury's Special Town Meeting approved the use of $200,000 in Community Preservation Act funds for the project. With that money and an additional $203,500 privately raised by Greenbelt, the town was able to secure the restriction.
According to Greenbelt, more than one-third of farmland could be lost in the next 15 years due to development and a lack of new farmers.
"Land is just so expensive here," said Cathy Coffin Lanois, director of development and community engagement at Greenbelt. "It's a big priority of Greenbelt to make sure that we conserve the farmland in a way that is affordable for farmers."
The purchase and conservation of Brown Spring Farm became official on Dec. 19.
As the new owner, Grant is looking forward to renovating the Victorian house on the property, reopening the farm stand and growing vegetables and cut flowers.
"It's a really special place for a lot of people who have been going by it their entire lives," Grant said.
He will be working to restore the land with his partner, Alice Tonry, a West Newbury native and co-owner of Tonry Tree Farm in New Hampshire.
"We want to make sure it's a place where people feel comfortable to stop in and talk and of course, get some good food," he said. "We'll get the lay of the land as we go."
Grant said he is grateful for the West Newbury community's support throughout the process.
"The town is very excited and we are excited to get to know them," he said.
Vanessa Johnson-Hall, assistant director of land conservation at Greenbelt, has been involved with the process from the start and is "thrilled" with the progress.
"I think this is an amazing opportunity for a young farmer who is from Essex County, who was ready to have his own farm and was looking for a way to afford farmland," she said. "This was a remarkable partnership between Greenbelt and the town.
"It is exactly what the Community Preservation Act is meant to be used for — the preservation of open space including working farms," she continued. "This was a spectacular example of this sort of partnership to preserve land in a way that maintains the community's character and helps keep a young farmer on the land."
Staff writer Heather Alterisio may be reached at at 978-961-3149 or halterisio@gloucestertimes.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
