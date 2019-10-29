Essex, Manchester modify Halloween hours

Courtesy photo/Reilly Zubricki and sister Lexi Zubricki of Gloucester carved a a mosquito into a pumpkin with the word trEET carved beneath it. "I thought it would be a relevant carving this year that would really scare some concerned parents," Reilly Zubricki said in an email. "It will be proudly displayed at my house Halloween night." Manchester changed its trick-or-treating hours as a threat of being bitten by a mosquito carrying the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus still exists.