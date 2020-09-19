Small business owners in Manchester and Essex with four or fewer employees are eligible to apply for a COVID-19 community development block grant issued by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Cooperation.
Up to $63,000 in grants will be awarded in Manchester, and $70,125 in Essex.
MGCC announced earlier this month it will be splitting $4,950,000 among 23 communities to help keep their small businesses afloat during the pandemic. These funds were made available through the CARES Act of 2020 and were given to the state Department of Housing and Community Development by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Each business is eligible to receive up to $10,000 in grant funding. Businesses may use the cash for rent, mortgage assistance, utilities, payroll or to purchase personal protective equipment.
Those who apply must qualify as a "low-or moderate-income" earner, meaning their family income is below 80% of their area's median. Businesses owned by racial minorities, women, veterans, those with disabilities and those who identify as LBGTQ+ will also receive priority.
Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 25. For more information and to sign up, visit massgcc.submittable.com/submit.
