Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea have both scheduled special town meetings next week to finance their assessments for the fiscal year 2024 Manchester Essex Regional School District budget.
Essex’s meeting will take place Monday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St. in Essex. The meeting will be asked to ratify the May 1 annual Town Meeting’s approval of Article 4 to fund the budget “exactly as that vote was taken.” The budget question is the only item on the warrant.
Manchester will consider the school budgeting question as part of the warrant for its previously scheduled Special Town Meeting on June 28, according to Manchester Essex Regional School Committee Chair Theresa Whitman. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
“While an affirmative vote may not be technically be required since both towns have already approved funding equal to or higher than what is included in this new budget, municipal counsel for the district has strongly advised that this would be best, and it is encouraging that both towns are moving forward to make it happen,” Whitman said.
The special town meetings are needed as, while both towns’ spring town meetings approved the schools budget, Essex voters at the polls defeated a Proposition 2 1/2 override proposal to fund its $9,434,813 assessment. A successful override vote would have cost Essex property owners an additional $289,165 in taxes.
The override defeat forced the school district to reduce its budget so that, when put through the apportionment formula, Essex could fund its portion of the budget.
The School Committee by a vote of 4-3 passed a new compromise budget presented in early June by Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin. The compromise budget amounts to $29.2 million, a $763,876 cut from the originally proposed fiscal 2024 operating budget.
The compromise budget maintains high school elective courses, leverages teacher attrition, defers hiring and reduces cost-of-living increases to non-union staff.
In addition, it relies on the district drawing $252,000 from its reserve account.
Whitman said if Essex and Manchester both vote to approve the new budget, it becomes official. Then, she said, both towns and the School Committee can work on addressing longer-term issues facing the School Department.
“Since the meetings will be held before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, approval would allow everyone to avoid the disruption of a one-twelfth budget,” according to a posting by Whitman on the Essex MA – Notices and Issues Facebook page.
“If either town votes to reject the new budget, the School Committee will have the same requirement as before to reconsider, revote and resubmit a budget to the towns within 30 days,” said Whitman. “That budget would then be presented at a ‘super Town Meeting’ — a joint Town Meeting of both communities together.”
Beaudoin said the school administration and School Committee considered several budget options and determined that a combination of position cuts and use of reserve funds is the best path to funding the fiscal 2024 budget at the level each town’s Town Meeting approved.
“This decision will allow the district to stabilize and regroup to pursue a long-term solution for fiscal year 2025 and beyond and to better position MERSD to maintain its future financial health and performance,” said Beaudoin.
Beaudoin added she knows Essex and Manchester value education and that the current budget challenge is not a one-year issue.
“We have been wrestling with the structural funding problem since fiscal year 2019 and have yet to determine a solution,” she said. “We have some significant challenges ahead in the fiscal year 2025 budget and I hope that we can return to our tradition of collaboratively addressing the problems before us.”
