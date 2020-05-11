ESSEX — The Essex Board of Health has given local police the power to enforce Gov. Charlie Baker's latest face masks provision, beginning Tuesday, May 12. Manchester will soon follow suit
While in public, everyone in the towns older than 2 will be required to wear some wear some sort of face covering while out in public. Exemptions may be made for those with certain medical conditions.
According to a press release sent out by the Essex Board of Health "any person who violates any provision of this Regulation shall be subject to a penalty in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for a first offense; two hundred dollars ($200) for a second offense; and three hundred dollars ($300.00) for a third and subsequent offense."
In Essex, the mask rule will be enforced by the Board of Health, town Health Agent Erin Kirchner, and police.
Manchester will follow suit, according to Pam Ciccone, the town's interim public health nurse.
"The Manchester Board of Health has designated the police department as the enforcing agent for the state mask order," she said in an email.
Baker announced this late regulation to the Massachusetts COVID-19 State of Emergency order on Wednesday.
Since then, Rockport town officials voted adapt a more lenient version into its own State of Emergency order. Masks don't need to be worn at all times except while downtown. However, a mask is required to be on one's person while out in public.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.