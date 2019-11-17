Registered voters in Essex and Manchester are called to attend their respective town meetings this week to consider town spending and other matters.
Essex Fall Town Meeting is Monday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m., in the Essex Elementary School gymnasium, 12 Story St. The 23-item warrant asks voters to ban disposable plastics, buy a new police cruiser, pay for rsepair the Water Treatment Plant roof, and other matters.
The Police Department is looking for $43,200 to replace its old Ford Explorer SUV for a new Dodge Durango SUV. The Explorer will be used for basic transportation and training purposes only. According to Essex police, the department tries to take cruisers out of rotation after they reach 100,000 miles.
The town's Water Department is seeking $60,000 to fix up the Water Treatment Plant on Centennial Grove Road.
Article 7 seeks a town-wide ban on plastic straws, stirrers and stoppers; disposable food service ware made from polystyrene; and single-use plastic bags commonly used by retail stores. If passed, businesses will be required to stop giving these single-use plastic items to customers at the beginning of 2021.
Manchester's Special Town Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., in the gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St. The meeting will consider a five-item warrant, including whether to give an additional $255,000 to the Town Common renovation project and $3,000 of Community Preservation Fund money for restoration of the Trask House. The large home at 10 Union St., is the home of the Manchester Historical Museum.
Manchester voters will also decide whether to to allow the Manchester Conservation Commission to take ownership of a town-owned, 5.7-acre piece of land on Brookwood Road, in the Western Woods; spend $55,000 "for the purpose of designing and developing bid specifications for the replacement of waterlines within the town water system."
Article 4 and 5 on the Manchester warrant relate to building a regional compost facility at the transfer station on Upper Pine Street. Article 4 asks for the town to lease out a portion of the transfer station for the project, and Article 5 seeks $300,000 for construction.
