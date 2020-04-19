ESSEX — Town officials have implemented new measures for this year's Town Election on Monday, June 22, to keep the spread of coronavirus to a minimum.
In-person voting will only be open between noon and 6 p.m. at Essex Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.
Absentee and early ballots are currently available as well. To request one, submit an application or written request with signature to the new Town Hall drop box located under the portico at 30 Martin St. Applications are available to download from the www.sec.state.ma.us or www.essexma.org/town-clerk. Hard copies may be mailed out by request to the Essex Town Clerk. Submit completed ballots to the drop box as well.
Due to recent legislature passed by the state, absentee ballots may be used for anyone taking precautions related to the COVID-19 emergency. Early ballots now are available for any reason. The difference between the two is those who submit an absentee ballot may also vote in person if their ballot hasn't been processed.
The deadline to register to vote for the June 22 election is June 12. The Board of Registrars will hold a registration session at Town Hall on Friday, June 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. A mail-in registration form is also available on the town website, essexma.org.
Selectmen voted in March to push back both the election and Annual Town Meeting due to coronavirus concerns. Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, June 15, at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St. The warrant features 37 articles. Residents will be asked to vote on matters related to recreational marijuana sales and distribution, a mixed-use zoning overlay to the downtown area and more.
More information about Town Meeting, including the full warrant, and the June election may be found at www.essexma.org/town-clerk.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
