Essex museum latest to close in face of virus

ESSEX — The human and economic devastation from the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic continues to rise. So too do the cultural implications.
This week, the Essex Shipbuilding Museum announced it is halting operations indefinitely at its compound on the banks of the Essex River because of the continued spread of the virus and its offspring, the COVID-19 disease.
David M. Driscoll, president of the board of directors for the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, informed EHSSM members that the organization made the decision to close in consideration of "the overall health and safety" of staff, volunteers and visitors.
"Taking these extraordinary measures will enable the EHSSM to open at a later date and continue its mission," Driscoll wrote, adding that the board will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and reevaluate the facility's status every two weeks.
A two-week-old survey that found arts and cultural nonprofits in Massachusetts have lost nearly $56 million during the coronavirus outbreak is already outdated and needs to be updated with what is likely even more harrowing data, the Massachusetts Cultural Council's executive director said Tuesday.
During past recessions, organizations had "a little bit of predictability," but that trend has vanished, said council director Anita Walker.
"There's usually a sort of downward glide," she said. "This was a cliff. The loss of jobs is immediate and the financial devastation is immediate. This is really uncharted territory for us.
The Shipbuilding Museum becomes the latest Cape Ann cultural facility to close as a precaution to the spread of the potentially deadly disease. Movie theaters are shuttered. Theaters are dark. Public libraries and archives are closed. The same for galleries, museums and private educational facilities, such as Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop.
The Cape Ann Museum on Pleasant Street in Gloucester decided to indefinitely close on March 13 and postpone programming and events, including the opening celebration of its Cape Ann Museum Green and Collections Center that was scheduled for June 20. It has not yet been rescheduled.
Maritime Gloucester initially said it would close until March 29 and now has extended the closure until at least May 4 to comply with the stay-at-home policy instituted by Gov. Charlie Baker. The closure includes all public programs, meetings and events. The maritime education center said it would be rescheduled wherever possible.
"For our part at Maritime Gloucester, we face the same concerns as our neighbors, partners, and local business community," Maritime Gloucester said in a statement. "We monitor the state, the CDC and city sites for guidance and information on how to best chart our future. We will continue to communicate to the community regarding the impact on our programs, services, staff, and our path forward."
It said it plans update its newsletter every other week, as well as utilize social media and its regular website at maritimegloucester.org.
