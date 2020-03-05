ESSEX — As mass shootings become more commonplace in America, classes on how to prevent excessive bleeding are starting to be as routine as CPR training courses.
Jennifer Connolly, a trauma program manager at Beverly Hospital, led Essex Police in such a class Wednesday evening at the Essex Council On Aging. Connolly has more than 25 years of experience as an emergency room nurse and 15 years as an EMT.
The free training session, organized by Lahey Medical Health, comes after the L.E.O. Support Foundation donated combat tourniquet kits for each of the nine officers on the Essex force.
"This training initiative started after Sandy Hook," Connolly explained. "It's not just for officers. Any layperson can participate and learn how to stop life-threatening bleeding. Nowadays, these kits are being put out in public areas like defibrillators."
Combat tourniquets are used for those suffering with traumatic wounds. They are placed above an injured extremity to restrict blood flow and keep the person from bleeding to death. Tourniquets are most often used on victims of gun violence or severe artery injuries.
The kits donated by L.E.O. contain a tourniquet, Quick-Clot bandage and a holster to hold them. The foundation was founded in 2017 by state Trooper Michael Best and Rockport police Sgt. Daniel Mahoney.
"I used to be on the regional response team with Mahoney," said Essex police Chief Paul Francis. "A while back, I was trying to think of how we would get tourniquets for the department. Then one day, when I was driving down to Florida, Mahoney gave me a call about the program."
The nonprofit the L.E.O. Support Foundation raises money to purchase non-standard police equipment for local departments. The majority of donations that fund the foundation's gifts, like the tourniquet kits, explained Mahoney, come through Facebook and PayPal.
Last year, L.E.O. donated tourniquets to the Massachusetts State Police's Special Emergency Response Team and police departments in Rockport, Ipswich, Winthrop and Weymouth.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.