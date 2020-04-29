Essex officials ease Conomo Point closure   

ESSEX — The town will no longer enforce a temporary no-vacancy order for Conomo Point's seasonal leaseholders during Gov. Charlie Baker's coronavirus stay-at-home advisory.
Instead, Essex Board of Health Administrator Erin Kirchner and members of the Conomo Point Association recommend "any person who (does) not reside in Essex County between October 15, 2019, and April 8, 2020" to "self-quarantine on their premises for a period of fourteen (14) consecutive days from the date of their arrival at their Essex residence."
The decision was made during a joint meeting between the Boards of Selectmen and Health on Monday night.
"The chair of the Board of Health said on Friday he felt much more comfortable opening up at this juncture," said Selectman Chairwoman Ruth Preen. "At the time, it was kind of unknown. There was a concern that people would come in from all over and possibly overwhelm our health care system. Now, we know we have the facilities available."
On April 8, the two committees passed an emergency order that in part prohibited nearly 100 seasonal leaseholders from moving into their shoreside homes until Baker's stay-at-home order was lifted. This was met with pushback from some leaseholders who believe town officials have been unfairly targeting them for years.
This hands-off approach was initially recommended by Conomo Point Association President Bob Sisk. During April 8th's meeting, he argued less involvement from town officials could help mend relationships between them and the disgruntled leaseholders.
"You can certainly say that the Conomo Point Association is very pleased," Sisk told the Times by email on Tuesday. "We stand behind our previous commitment to discourage out-of-area seasonal residents from returning immediately and encouraging those who do to abide by the governor’s advisories regarding self-quarantine and social distancing. (Tuesday) morning we communicated with the town’s health department to confirm wording of the message that we will be sending to our membership today."
Selectmen and the Board of Health also amended the emergency order to allow "any person with an Essex mooring permit" the ability to park at the Conomo Lane parking lot "for the purpose of accessing their mooring."
Other provisions of the order remain unchanged.
Parking on Conomo Point is limited to residents of the area and clammers, and its public spaces are closed to all.
Baker announced Tuesday that his stay-at-home order will be extended until Monday, May 18.
