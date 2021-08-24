Essex Old fire, police station to be demolished by September's end  

ESSEX — The Memorial Building on Martin Street, which for years housed the town's police and fire stations, is expected to be completely demolished by the end of September, according to Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen.
The site will be completely cleared of all debris by "mid to late October," Pereen said in an email sent to the Gloucester Daily Times on Friday.
This timeline was established during a closed-door meeting on Monday, Aug. 16. It marked the first time town officials and the project managers hired to construct the new public safety building on John Wise Avenue discussed demolition of the Martin Street building. In attendance were Pereen, Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, owner's project manager Tim Dorman of NV5, architect Phil O'Brien of Johnson Roberts Associates, and Jose Pena of Lawrence-based Encore Contracting Services — the firm hired to demolish the Martin Street building.
So far, Pereen stated, the town has begun turning off the building's natural gas, telephone and cable services. On top of that, and because there is asbestos in the building, Encore Contracting Services is finishing up some final forms to submit to state environmental authorities before the walls can come down.
"Our contractor is working on project submittals for our architect presently and will make the necessary notification to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection," Pereen said.
Pereen said she expects the asbestos work will start "shortly after Labor Day." Once that's completed, the building's electric and water lines will be disconnected.
In addition to housing the town's police and fire departments, the Memorial Building also served as the town's polling station. Selectmen voted July 26 to move the town's official polling location to the new public safety building at 11 John Wise Ave. The next annual town election is scheduled for May 9, 2022.
