Essex: Only residents, clammers allowed at Conomo Point during stay-at-home advisory

ESSEX — Effective immediately, access to Conomo Point has been restricted to Essex residents and Gloucester clammers for the time being.
This means seasonal occupants will be discouraged from moving in until the Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-in-place advisory is lifted by enforcement of the Board of Health. Currently, that date is scheduled for Monday, May 4. Those who disobey the town order may be subject to a fine.
The order was made Wednesday evening during a joint telecom meeting between the Board of Selectmen and Board of Health. On-street parking on Conomo Point Road and its adjacent streets will be off limits as well.
Residents of Conomo Point and clammers will be only allowed to park in Clammers Beach parking lot and the area across the street from the lot.
Contractors working on open building and septic permits on Conomo Point may continue to do so as long as workers are continuing to practice safe social distancing practices.
The area’s water supply will still turn back on Wednesday, April 15. Discussion was held at the meeting on whether delaying the water supply would deter seasonal residents from returning. It was decided this restriction would be a detriment to year-round Conomo Point residents.
According to Conomo Point Association President Bob Sisk, the Conomo Point dock will not be put in until further notice. It was previously scheduled to go in on Friday, May 8.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
