ESSEX — The Essex Police and Fire Departments, along with the Board of Health and Council on Aging, would like to share cooling center information ahead of another stretch of hot weather expected this week.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper-80s and 90s over the next several days, with heat indexes reaching even higher.
These Essex locations will be open this week and have air conditioning available for those who stop in:
Town Hall Auditorium, 30 Martin St., open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those hours may be expanded in the event of any power outages.