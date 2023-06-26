ESSEX — The first part is done.
Meeting Monday night at Essex Elementary School, Special Town Meeting spent only moments giving the OK to a revised plan to finance the town’s assessment for the 2024 Manchester Essex Regional School District budget.
At 7:32 p.m., Town Moderator Jeff Jones gaveled the meeting to order having determined a quorum of at least 30 resident voters were present.
By 8:40 p.m., people were headed for the door.
Voters were asked to ratify the May 1 annual Town Meeting approval of Article 4 to fund the budget “exactly as that vote was taken.”
The budget item was the only article on the warrant.
After the meeting, many marveled at the quick resolution of the school financing question — including resident John Hickey.
“It was direct,” he said. “It was probably the quickest meeting ever.”
The only people who spoke during the formal meeting were Jones, Essex Finance Committee chair Benjamin Buttrick and Manchester Essex Regional School Committee Chair Theresa Whitman.
Whitman said Essex residents have heard this before — a school budget that was challenged.
“What’s different this time?” she asked of those present. “What’s different this time is there are a lot of eyes on this.”
Also different, according to Whitman, was the process that brought many different voices to the table for reconsideration of the budget — which ultimately became the revised budget.
The next piece of the school budget cycle will take place Wednesday, June 28, when voters in Manchester-by-the-Sea consider the school budgeting question.
The vote will be part of the warrant for Manchester’s previously scheduled special Town Meeting. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
While both towns previously approved the schools’ budget at their respective Town Meetings, Essex voters at the polls defeated a Proposition 2 ½ override proposal to fund its $9,434,813 assessment.
A successful override vote would have cost Essex property owners an additional $289,165 in taxes.
Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin then in early June presented a new compromise budget of $29.2 million — $763,876 cut from the originally proposed fiscal year 2024 operating budget — which the School Committee approved.
The compromise budget maintains high school elective courses, leverages teacher attrition, defers hiring and reduces cost-of-living increases to non-union staff. In addition, it relies on the district drawing $252,000 from its reserve account.
Whitman said if Essex and Manchester both end up voting to approve the revised budget, it will become official. If that takes place, she said, both towns and the School Committee can then work on addressing longer-term financial issues facing the School Department.
“It’s important that voters got to weigh in on that,” Whitman said at Monday’s Special Town Meeting. “It’s not a solution but it is a bridge."
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.