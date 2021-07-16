People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Samuel Gause of Essex received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
Rockport resident Sam Gove has been named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. He is a member of the Class of 2023.
Rockport resident Erik C. Juncker has graduated as a member of the Class of 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree from Anna Maria College in Paxton.
Rachael Rallo of Gloucester has been named to dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Frostburg State University in Frostburg. Maryland.
Carter Lockwood of Manchester, has been named to the spring 2021 high honors list at Pomfret School in Pomfret, Connecticut. He is a member of the Class of 2022.
Ts Burnham of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Dean College in Franklin.
Students Kailey Bachman of Manchester, and Ryan Belanger and Thea Louise Thomaseth Bugge, both of Gloucester, have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Salem University.
Frankyn Batista Herrera of Manchester has been named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2021 at American International College in Springfield.
Essex residents Summer Burroughs and Liddy DeContoof , and Jewels Przesiek of Manchester, all graduates of Manchester Essex Regional High School, have been named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
Sofia Gallo, Gillian Crossman, Macey Oliver and Emma Saputo, all of Gloucester, have been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Lasell University in Newton.
Manchester residents William Mulvaney, an economics and history major, and Eve Feuerbach, a CIS-Health Studies major, and Gloucester resident Caroline Muniz, a psychology major, have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester.
Liam Crossen of Manchester graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary from Emerson College in Boston.