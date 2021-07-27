ESSEX — Matthew Coogan, Essex's town planner since 2014, is leaving to assume the role of Boxford town administrator.
"He will no longer be serving in the position after next week," said Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki. "The selectmen are going to start talking about hiring a new planner (on Monday)."
Coogan was also working at Newburyport City Hall as Mayor Donna Holaday’s chief of staff, a position he held since 2018.
“Matt has been a true professional and very quickly learned a wide range of skills developing strong relationships with all city departments, 11 city councilors as well as providing strong constituent services,” Holaday said Friday in an emailed statement. “I am grateful for the nearly three years he served as my chief of staff and wish him the very best.”
Coogan replaces Alan Benson as Boxford's town administrator, a small bedroom community off Interstate 95 near Topsfield and Middleton. Coogan began his tenure as Holaday’s chief of staff in October 2018, replacing Paul O’Brien, who served as chief administrative officer from April 2017 through August 2018.
In fiscal 2021, Coogan earned $88,774 in Newburyport, according to the city’s website.
“It has been a great privilege to serve as Mayor Holaday’s chief of staff since 2018," Coogan said in a text.
“I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished during my tenure to improve the lives of Newburyporters. City Hall is full of incredibly talented and dedicated public servants and I thank them and wish them well. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be the next town administrator of Boxford and look forward to getting started and meeting the team.”
The other finalists for the Boxford position were James J. Ryan, the chief aide/HR director for Salisbury, and Susan L. Inman, the assistant town administrator in Boxford, according to the town’s website.
Holaday said with only five months left in her term before she steps down in January, she will not be filing Coogan’s position.
“My current executive assistant, Donna Musumeci, has a strong management experience in the airlines and higher education and has learned much of our city and operations in the three years she has been with us. Donna will serve as chief of staff for the remainder of my term,” Holaday said in the same statement.
Coogan becomes the second chief of staff or director during Holaday’s roughly 11-year tenure as mayor to become a town administrator or manager. Andrew Flanagan, who served as her director of administration and public policy, left Newbuyrport City Hall in 2012 to become deputy town manager in Arlington. He is now Andover’s town manager.
“My office has really become the training ground for future town administrators/managers,” Holaday added.
The Boxford town administrator position was advertised on the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s website as offering a salary in the range of $117,000 to $155,000, depending on experience.
Coogan has served as Essex's first town planner since 2014.
The Essex town planner is a part-time position that works "less than 10 hours a week," said Zubricki. According to the town Finance Committee's Fiscal Year 2020 report, the hourly wage of a town planner is between $32.48 and $46.39.
Coogan also held the position as Salem's principal planner for one year and was senior planner for the city of Gloucester between 2013 and 2018.
Coogan, while working as a planner for both Gloucester and Essex, was among the recipients of the state's 10th annual Leading By Example Awards, named by Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito in 2016. The awards are presented to worthy individuals, communities and institutions across the state.
Coogan was recognized for his efforts in addressing energy conservation issues, including his leadership role on projects such as Gloucester's move to the selection and installation of LED streetlights. He was also singled out on the Essex side for his creation of an energy reduction plan for the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
Michael Cronin contributed to this report by David Rogers. Rogers may be contacted at drogers@gloucestertimes.com.