Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.