ESSEX — Changes may be coming to the rules for property development, but don’t expect them to come lickety-split.
While no formal measures have been proposed to change to the town’s zoning bylaws, Planning Board Chair Lisa O’Donnell on Tuesday said board members are now considering just how those changes might be made.
The work being done, she said, is preliminary, but at least one measure may be introduced at an upcoming Town Meeting. Annual Town Meeting is slated for Monday, May 1.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council is assisting Essex via $90,000 in new grant funding to bring specific proposals for zoning bylaw amendments to the fall Town Meeting on Monday, Nov. 13.
O’Donnell pointed to a possible change to the town’s single “General Use District.” Essex is a single zoning district, compared to most other towns and cities in Massachusetts that MAOC says have zoning districts where residential and neighborhood-oriented commercial uses can develop and where more intense commercial and industrial uses are more appropriate.
Currently, homeowners are subject to nearby commercial development, as long as the property owner meets the criteria for site plan review, O’Donnell said.
“The issue that poses is that even if you live in a residential neighborhood, a neighbor can change his use to commercial and (without the moratorium) there’s nothing you can do about it,” O’Donnell said. “There are no guidelines for it.”
The moratorium O’ Donnell references was approved by the May Town Meeting in 2021 and prevents such development from taking place. The moratorium, slated to end this May, has been extended to January 2024, she said.
O’Donnell said the Planning Board will take on one measure at a time, in a piecemeal fashion, instead of considering one comprehensive bylaw change.
“We’re trying to make sure we do it right,” she said. “It may be too much for people to absorb at just one Town Meeting.”
Ruth Pereen, chair of the Essex Select Board, agrees something needs to be done.
“I strongly feel the effort is needed,” she said Wednesday. “The town needs to change with the times.”
Resident participation
O’Donnell said the Planning Board’s wish is to get as many people as possible involved in the process. She said Planning Board members want to be “responsive, transparent and productive” regarding the effort to alter the bylaws.
“We want to get the public engaged,” she said. “We want people involved. You’re not going to please everyone all the time. But we’re going to do this in bite-size pieces.”
O’Donnell said the tentative plan is to introduce a measure at Town Meeting. She said the likely measure will “introduce an outline” for the change to the bylaws.
“It’s a restructuring of what we already have,” she said. “To make it better, we have to navigate an easy to understand format.”
“The first steps will be to introduce the outline,” she said. “There’ll be no changes in the substance of the bylaws. It’s just how it’s organized. There’s a lot to it.”
Pereen said the effort taking place now in Essex is being led by the Select and Planning Boards, with the MAPC.
She said residents need to protect their most valuable asset: their homes.
“People may be surprised to learn the protections they think are there do not exist,” Pereen said. “The goal is to ensure we have safety measures in place that do not result in unintended consequences. I strongly support this.”
O’Donnell said part of the Planning Board’s efforts will include a review all of the pertinent processes related to possibly changing the zoning in town, so as to ensure that the rights of homeowners are protected.
“The jist of it is people do want protection for their homes,” said O’Donnell. “It’s going to be a process.”
MAPC’s role
The Metropolitan Area Planning Council and Essex officials worked together to begin “the phased process of reviewing and updating its zoning bylaw,” since 2021, according to a posting on the MAPC website, www.mapc.org.
“Essex’s current zoning is unique,” the posting reads. “It allows residential, commercial and industrial buildings to be constructed potentially anywhere with minimal requirements. This has resulted in conflicts when residents are surprised by new businesses opening near their homes.”
In 2022, supported by a $45,000 grant, MAPC hosted two public forums and conducted a community-wide survey to better understand existing land use patterns and characteristics and hear from residents, business owners and visitors on how it should proceed with the zoning revision process.. This first phase of work culminated with a comprehensive zoning diagnostic report.
MAPC is now assisting the town to bring specific proposals for zoning bylaw amendments to Town Meeting on Nov. 13.
