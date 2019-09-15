Essex police department prepping for car show

ESSEX — There will be a slew of unusual cars parked in Essex along Martin Street, at Town Hall and in the municipal lot behind the police and fire station next weekend, and Essex police want residents to be prepared for some road closures and detours.
The officers are dotting their i’s and crossing their t’s as they prepare for the sixth annual Essex Police Department Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to join them in checking the cars out.
Officer James Romeos, one of the organizers, said he expects owners of more than 300 vintage and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles to show off their vehicles, including retired police Chief Peter G. Silva.
“We couldn’t keep him away,” quipped current Chief Paul D. Francis.
There is no charge to enter a car in the show, and those wishing to exhibit a vehicle need just arrive by 1 p.m., Romeos said.
There is no fee to check the vehicles out, either, he added.
Police will accept donations for the department’s gift account, used to help officers in need and for scholarships, Francis said.
The antique, muscle, classic, American and European cars, motorcycles and trucks will be displayed on Martin Street between Main and Maple streets, including in the First Ipswich Bank and post office lots; in the municipal lot off Shepard Memorial Drive behind the Memorial Building police and fire station, 24 Martin St. (Route 22); and in both parking lots at Town Hall, 30 Martin St.
Essex Lions Club members will be on hand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks and a disc jockey from J&C Entertainment will spin classic tunes.
Police are asking anybody who uses the municipal parking lot to remove all private vehicles and boat trailers no later than 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, when the lot will close until after show Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.
There will be no through-traffic on Martin Street during the car show.
To make it safer for those attending the show to view the cars, the Martin Street ends of Pickering, Winthrop and Maple streets will be closed to traffic and residents of those streets should enter and exit off Western Avenue (Route 22). Brook Pasture Lane, Prospect Street, Evans Way and Walnut Park residents will be directed to turn right toward Western Avenue, while those on Landing Road will be asked to go left toward Western Avenue.
Drivers traveling from Hamilton will be directed onto Western Avenue, heading toward Route 133 to Ipswich or Gloucester.
Those coming to see the cars may park behind the tennis courts, the dirt lot or in the middle field at Shepard Memorial Park, off Shepard Memorial Drive, or in any legal spots around town.
Questions or concerns about the show may be directed to Romeos at 978-768-6628 ext. 5019, or Francis at 978-768-6628.
Rain date for the show is Sept. 29, same time, same place.
IF YOU GO
Who and what: Sixth annual Essex Police Department Car Show.
When: Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Municipal parking lot off Shepard Memorial Drive behind the Memorial Building police and fire station, 24 Martin St. (Route 22), Essex.
How much: Free to attend or show a car; donations accepted.
