ESSEX — As part of restructuring of the Essex police force, the chief has promoted a detective to a new sergeant's position.
Ryan Davis was promoted to sergeant during a socially distant ceremony last Tuesday morning. In his new role, Davis will oversee all the department's training programs.
"I’m very excited to have been promoted to sergeant," Davis said via email. "I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career and being able to work with Chief (Paul) Francis to continue to better the department and build relationships with the community in a management role. I’m very fortunate (that I) still love coming to work every day. Not everyone can say that."
Davis was sworn in by Town Clerk Pamela Thorne behind the backstop of the Shepard Memorial Park baseball field. Friends, family and Davis' peers in the Essex Police Department were in attendance.
Davis has been with department for the past 15 years, working as a detective since 2007. He also served as the department's assistant firearms coordinator, providing firearms training and qualifications for its officers.
He graduated first in his class at the Reading Regional Police Academy in 2002. Before joining Essex Police, he worked at Wenham Police Department for three years.
"Sgt. Ryan Davis has been with the department since 2005, and has earned the respect of the officers he works with and the public that he serves," Francis said in an email. "I've worked alongside Ryan as both a detective and as a SWAT team member, and I have witnessed him evolve into one of the finest police officers I have worked with. Ryan would be an asset to any department, and it was my honor to be able to promote him to sergeant."
When Francis was promoted from sergeant to chief last year, Thomas Shamshak Jr. and Daniel Bruce were promoted to sergeant. Recently, Bruce was moved to a newly created position of administrative sergeant. Shamshak remains commander of the 4 p.m. to midnight shift, while Davis will cover Bruce's old midnight to 8 a.m. shift.
