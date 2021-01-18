ESSEX — A driver faces charges related to a roll-over crash on Eastern Avenue, Route 133, on Saturday night, in which the driver and his passenger were injured.
Police have not named the driver, who is expected to be arraigned in Gloucester District Court on Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.
Both the driver and his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred on Eastern Avenue near the Essex Seafood restaurant on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. The crash damaged a telephone pole, police said. The passenger was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Eastern Avenue, which is state Route 133, was closed for a time while the crashed pickup truck was righted and towed from the roadway.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Monday, Jan. 18
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Jan. 17
4:45 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Southern Avenue. Property checked.
911 calls placed from Eastern Avenue at 8:09 a.m. and 12:59 p.m. and Apple Street at 3:54 p.m.
2:47 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.
9:15 a.m.: Driver given a verbal warning for a violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Jan. 16
11:04 p.m.: Disconnected 911 call from John Wise Avenue.
7:13 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid for a person feeling sick on Hobbs Court. The individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Traffic stops made on John Wise Avenue at 2:38 p.m. and 2:46 p.m. The drivers were given verbal warnings.
Traffic hazards reported on Southern Avenue at 10:45 a.m. and 1:04 p.m., checked both time; Martin Street at 11:35 a.m., notification made; Main Street at 1:28 p.m., assistance given.
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 4:42 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 12:56 p.m.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Jan 15
11:55 p.m.: Complaint lodged about animal on John Wise Avenue.
10:25 p.m.: Disconnected 911 call from Western Avenue confirmed to be accidental.
7:29 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street. Property checked.
2:08 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid for a person possibly having a seizure on Eastern Avenue. The individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.