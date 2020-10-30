ESSEX — Officers of the Essex Police Department are once again taking part in the Home Base No Shave November fundraiser.
The department has a grooming policy where officers must remain clean-shaven. However, for November, the Essex officers have pledged to donate or raise $100 to forego the policy in support of Home Base. The Charlestown-based project aims to break the stigma of post-traumatic stress disorder and helps veterans and their families deal with that and other issues by providing no-cost clinical care.
“This is a great fundraiser that helps to honor and give back to local heroes and their families,” Chief Paul Francis said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to be participating once again this year and to be raising money for such a worthy cause over the course of the month.”
Officers who wish to continue to waive the restriction can donate $25 per month after November through the remainder of the winter.
As of Friday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., department members had already raised $575 toward their $1,200 goal. People can donate to the Essex Police Department’s No Shave fundraiser online at https://bit.ly/2TDH1gX
Last year, the department raised $1,400 for the fundraiser.
Since its inception in 2015, the Home Base No Shave campaign has raised over $780,000 to provide care and support to more than 21,000 veterans and family members, and trained more than 73,000 clinicians, educators, first responders and community members – all at no cost to those individuals.
More information about Home Base is available at www.homebase.org.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Friday, Oct. 30
6:03 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for tailgating.
2:51 a.m.: Report of a tree falling on electrical wires, causing a fire on Burnham Court. Firefighters and National Grid responded to the scene and took of the issue.
Thursday, Oct. 29
7 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
4:55 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under his or her name.
10:33 and 10:15 a.m.: Two drivers on Pond Street received a citation and a verbal warning, respectively, for speeding.