ESSEX — The Essex Police Department has launched a new website, essexmapd.com, giving residents a user-friendly way to to access department news, resources and safety information.
Sections featured on the website include a complete department roster, a message from Chief Paul Francis, the department's mission statement of the department, firearms licensing information, safety resources for residents, municipal lot parking regulations, parking by-laws, and forms that can be submitted online or printed out, including those for records requests and traffic complaints.
The site also offers pages for the Essex harbormaster and shellfish constable as well as information about Essex Harbor, including boat launching information, transient moorings, safe boating tips, and and Town Landing parking regulations.
“We’re excited to be launching the website as a resource that will make it easier for residents to access the forms and information they need, and provide an overall more polished, smooth experience when the community interacts with our department,” Francis said in a prepared statement. “It is our hope this site will serve as an engaging hub for residents to turn to when they have a question or want to be updated on the latest news in the department, and I encourage everyone to visit the website soon.”
In other news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Oct. 22
6:31 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for tailgating.
6:18 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
4:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Cogswell Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:57 p.m.: Report of vandalism on Pond Street. The resident claimed a mailbox and political signs had been damaged. The matter is under investigation.