Essex Police, Fire to host open house 

ESSEX — The public is invited to see all the ins and outs of Essex's new Public Safety Building.
An open house will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 11 John Wise Ave.
Police Chief Paul Francis and fire Chief Ramie Reader will lead a tour through the recently opened, two-story facility. The building features a 42-foot-high vehicle bay, a police booking station with holding cells, and a 1,645-square-foot all-purpose room available for community use.
At 11 a.m., town officials will open an over 70-year-old old time capsule buried at the old Martin Street facility.
"When the old building on Martin Street was constructed in 1950, a time capsule was put in the front of the building to be opened when the building is no longer in use," said Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen in a prepared statement. "This was recently taken out of that building and as part of a short ceremony, those in attendance will be able to witness the opening."
Refreshments will be served at the open house. Parking at the Public Safety Building's front lot will be reserved for seniors only.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.