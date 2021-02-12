ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Friday, Feb. 11
7:03 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at Patriots Landing. Officer to file a report.
Building and area checks were done throughout town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Feb. 11
6:28 p.m.: A driver received a citation for speeding during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
2:17 p.m.: A citizen was assisted on Martin Street and a report filed.
8:41 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for having an expired inspection sticker during a traffic stop.
Building and area checks were done throughout town throughout the day.