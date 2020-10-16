ESSEX — Western Avenue was shut down for a time Thursday after a town Public Works crew hit a gas line.
The crew was working on a culvert on Western Avenue when they hit a gas line to a home around 11:25 a.m.
Police temporarily shut down Western Avenue on both ends of Story Street while waiting for the arrival of repair crews from National Grid.
One lane of the road was then reopened between Prospect Street and Walnut Park Road while the National Grid crews made the necessary repairs to the gas line to the residence.