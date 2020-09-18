ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Sept. 17
10:05 p.m.: A person reported losing a handheld massage device on Main Street.
6:53 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding after a traffic stop.
6:29 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online during the traffic stop before being dismissed by the officer.
4:57 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
4:08 p.m.: The Coast Guard reported a boat stuck on a sand bar at the mouth of Essex River. No one on the boat was reportedly in distress and no further action was taken. The boaters had to wait until the tide rose to free their boat.
1:08 p.m.: A Lanes Road resident reported illegal dumping on the property.
7:05 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for speeding.