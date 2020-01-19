ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 19
12:34 a.m.: A person on Southern Avenue at the Manchester line was given a ride.
Saturday, Jan. 18
5:10 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident at the corner of Harlow and Lufkin streets. No injuries reported. Driver given a verbal warning.
5:05 p.m.: Utility crews requested on Martin Street. Notification made.
2:23 p.m.: The Fire Department rescue squad transported a sick person from Story Street to the hospital.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue at 10:01 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 12:17 p.m., Main Street and Willow Court at 12:21 p.m., Main Street at 1:03 p.m., and Southern Avenue at Southern Heights at 1:15 p.m. Three drivers were given written warnings, one a verbal warning.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 12:54 a.m., and 12:05, 12:06 p.m.
8:49 a.m.: The rescue squad transported a person with an unknown medical problem from Story Street to the hospital.
Friday, Jan. 17
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 4:02 and 11:42 p.m.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Pond Street at 10:24 a.m., at Martin Street and Evans Way at 6:55 p.m., Main Street at 8:41 p.m., Martin and Main streets at 8:58 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 9:57 p.m. . Two drivers were issued citations, two were given a verbal warning.
1:19 p.m.: Police confirmed a 911 call placed from Main Street in error.
12:43 p.m.: The rescue squad assisted a person having difficulty breathing on Choate Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.