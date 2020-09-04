ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's Police and Fire departments:
Thursday, Sept. 3
10:30 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a rodent problem at an Island Road home.
Traffic stops: Between 2 and 3:30 p.m., six drivers received citations for speeding, impeded operation, and hands-free driving on Main Street and John Wise Avenue. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
2:16 p.m.: Officers assisted a Martin Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made in his or her name.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.