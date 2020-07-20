ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of the Essex Police and Fire departments:
Sunday, July 19
8:24 p.m.: A driver at the Main Street boat landing reportedly hit and totalled another person's boat trailer and left the scene. Officers located the driver at home in Danvers. It is unknown at this time if charges will be filed against the driver.
6:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:07 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
4:04 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Lakeview Road.
11:42 a.m.: Officers assisted a person who had a squirrel trapped on the porch.
Saturday, July 18
7:37 a.m.: Animal Control picked up a lost dog on Martin Street.
4:42 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a water main break on Belcher Street.
12:02 p.m.: Ipswich Police reported the driver in a metal boat was operating recklessly and purposefully swamping kayakers off Choate Island. Officers from Ipswich and Essex searched the area and were unable to locate the boater.
6:03 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a dead raccoon from the corner of Western Avenue and Lakeview Road.
Friday, July 17
5:46 p.m.: Report of a medical emergency on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:33 p.m.: A Choate Street resident reported several tennis rackets were dumped at the foot of his driveway. According to the resident, someone had been dumping random pieces of trash there periodically over the past couple of days.
1:27 p.m.: Gloucester Police reported an Essex resident was prank-calling 911. Officers spoke with the resident who denied making those calls. However, the person told officers he received two strange phone calls earlier in the day. It is believed that someone had spoofed the Essex resident's numbers to disguise the prank calls.