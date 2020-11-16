ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Nov. 15
3:12 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
2:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was ticketed.
Saturday, Nov. 14
11:23 and 10:43 a.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue and Andrews Street received citations for speeding.
12:22 p.m.: Medical emergency at Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:47 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a court summons on charges of operating an unregistered an uninsured motor vehicle and operating with revoked registration. The car was towed from the scene.
7:06 p.m.: Report of an erratic operator heading toward Essex from Gloucester. The driver reportedly hit a street sign on the way into town. Officers found the driver on Western Avenue and alerted emergency services. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital. No charges were filed by either Gloucester or Essex Police.
Friday, Nov. 13
3:42 p.m.: Report of a deer struck by a car on John Wise Avenue. Animal Control was notified and the deer was euthanized.
1:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, Nov. 12
6:53 p.m.: Officers assisted Ipswich Police with a traffic detail on John Wise Avenue after a deer was reportedly struck by a driver.