ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Saturday, Aug. 22
Complaints about parking lodged on Conomo Point Road at Sumac Drive at 11:49 a.m. and 2:12 and 4:35 p.m.; in the Essex Municipal Lot at 1:07 p.m.; Conomo Point Road at 2:46 p.m.; Eastern Avenue at 4:18 p.m.; and Conomo Point Road and Beach Circle at 4:49 p.m. Citations issued in each case.
1:28 p.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.
1:24 p.m.: Car accident on Main Street. No injuries reported.
1:18 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid for an unconscious or unresponsive person on Pickering Street. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
1:15 p.m.: Complaint about an animal on John Wise Avenue.
6:29 a.m.: Driver issued on citation for moving violation during traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
1:18 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street. Area checked.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Friday, Aug. 21
Traffic stops made for various violations on Western Avenue at Lakeview Road at 8:55 p.m., Main Street at 9:47 p.m. Drivers were each given a verbal warning.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 8:27, 11:54 and 11:55 a.m. and 7:43 p.m.; on Western Avenue at 3:28 p.m.
5:16 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Pond Street. Area checked.
3:18 p.m.: A person came to the station to report a fraud scam.
2 p.m.: Lost property was turned in at the station.
1:39 p.m.: A person came to the station to report vandalism to property.
11:20 a.m.: Report of erratic driver on John Wise Avenue, Route 133. The driver was gone when police arrived at the scene.
9:47 a.m.: Animal complaint on Pond Street. Animal control notified.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.