ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Sunday, Jan. 10

2:29 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian. 

5:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Saturday, Jan. 9

11:40 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for not having an inspection sticker. 

1:50 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was ticketed. 

Friday, Jan. 8

9:33 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding. 

8:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Wood Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

3:27 p.m.: The Department of Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you