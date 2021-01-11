ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 10
2:29 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
5:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Jan. 9
11:40 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for not having an inspection sticker.
1:50 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was ticketed.
Friday, Jan. 8
9:33 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
8:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Wood Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:27 p.m.: The Department of Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.