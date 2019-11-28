ESSEX -- In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Thursday, Nov. 28
1:35 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Western Avenue. A person was transported.
12:45 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Main Street. Assistance given as needed.
12:22 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Western Avenue at Centennial Avenue. Property checked and secured.
Midnight: Alarm sounded on John Wise Avenue. Property checked and secured.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
10:23 p.m.: Disturbance on Western Avenue. Person spoken to.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 2:54, 8:29 and 8:40 p.m. All drivers were given verbal warnings.
5:36 p.m.: Complaint about animal on Southern Avenue at Laurel Lane. Assistance given as needed.
3:52 p.m.: Utility request on Grove Street.
1:17 p.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to Belcher Street on report of person who was unconscious, unresponsive or who fainted. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
