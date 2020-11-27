ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Nov. 26
2:56 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
10:58 a.m.: A driver on Addison Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
9:17 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:07 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
9:23 a.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run on Main Street. A side mirror was reportedly damaged in the accident. Officers have identified the individual who committed the hit-and-run and were in the process of contacting him Friday. No charges have been filed as of yet.
6:23 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Eastern Avenue. The deer died from the crash. No other injuries were reported. The driver was able to drive the car away from the scene.